JUST six months after being diagnosed with cancer, British actress Dame Diana Rigg has died aged 82.

The news was broken today (September 10) by her agent Simon Beresford who said “It is with tremendous sadness that we announce that Dame Diana Rigg died peacefully early this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

“She was the recipient of BAFTA, Emmy, Tony and Evening Standard Awards for her work on stage and screen. Dame Diana was a much loved and admired member of her profession, a force of nature who loved her work and her fellow actors. She will be greatly missed.”

A well-respected classical actress, she first found wider fame when she appeared alongside Patrick Macnee (Steed) as Mrs Emma Peel in 51 episodes of the popular Avengers TV show as well as becoming a Bond girl in the only 007 movie to star George Lazenby, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

She was made a Dame for her services to theatre 1994 and appeared in numerous films and plays with her last major role being Lady Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones which she said she never watched before or after she appeared in it.

Despite her status, she was not above herself and was happy to appear in an episode of Doctor Who (The Crimson Horror) as well as Extras fending off the affections of a young Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and fishing a condom out of her hair which he had inadvertently flicked at her.