Bruce Springsteen To Release New Album ‘Letter To You’

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band announced a big comeback with a new album titled ‘Letter To You’.

In the middle of a pandemic world, Springsteen enlightened fans with the news of an upcoming LP, the first one since his 2014’s ‘High Hopes’. It will be officially released on October 23, it was fully recorded in his New Jersey home studio and the musician said: “It was one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had”.

‘Letter to you’ will be a mix of completely new songs and old recordings, the singer confirmed that it will feature recordings of three songs that were outtakes from his albums in the 1970s, namely ‘Janey Needs a Shooter’, ‘If I Was The Priest’ and ‘Song for Orphans’.

Springsteen, known as ‘The boss’, commented: “I love the emotional nature of ‘Letter To You’,” and then added: “And I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we’ve never done before, and with no overdubs. We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had.”

Tracklisting: