A British photographer is being questioned after a Playboy model drowned in the Sardinian sea following a photo shoot.

PARADISE turned to hell as a 32-year-old model lost her life after getting lost at sea.

Galina Fedorova was on a photoshoot with British photographer, Yev Taranovs, when the pair stopped to take a dip in the beautiful blue sea.

However, according to the Twickenham born photographer, the boat broke from its anchor and beached itself on a nearby reef at Isola Rossa.

It was whilst swimming to the boat that the Playboy beauty died.

42-year-old Taranovs apparently lost the young woman during the swim and after he was rescued by a nearby vessel, a Coastguard helicopter discovered the body of the Paris-based Playboy model tragically floating lifeless in the water.

A police investigation launched by Italian police discovered many empty bottles of alcohol on the boat.

In a James Bond twist, a drone was also recovered from the boat and is being studied to see if there are any links to this being a spy mission.

A spokeswoman for the police confirmed, “There is interest in the drone footage as this happened very close to a NATO firing range.

“We have to make sure the assignment was not a cover for a spying mission.

“The current took the boat towards the reef and they tried to swim towards it but were unable to reach it.”

