A huge fire has broken out in Beirut’s sea port at the same site of the deadly explosion that killed more than 200 people last month.

Video footage shows thick plumes of smoke and flames coming from the wreckage in the Lebanese capital’s port area today. A Lebanese military source said the fire broke out in a warehouse storing tyres and oil. However, the definite cause of the blaze is not yet known. The blaze comes just over a month after the city was destroyed by two explosions at the sea port on August 4, triggered by thousands of tonnes of ammonium nitrate unsafely stored in a warehouse for years. Video credit, courtesy ELINT News.

Fire at the Beirut Port it appears, again pic.twitter.com/Jh3izCB5xr — ELINT News (@ELINTNews) September 10, 2020



Fire crews and emergency services still remain at the scene. Please check back later for more information.