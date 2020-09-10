Book Fair goes virtual for the time as they adapt to the current times

The third Murcia Book Fair is set to return with this year’s event getting ready to go virtual.

MURCIA CITY COUNCIL have adapted to these coronavirus times by switching their cultural event to a digital format.

“In order to give continuity to this cultural event, already consolidated in our city, we have decided to adapt the face-to-face format to a digital one, which allows it to be held according to the recommendations of the health authorities”, explained Mercedes Bernabé, who heads the Department of Urban Agenda and Open Government.

The third Murcia Book Fair will be held from October 7 to 12 with scheduled events, such as book presentations, debates, interviews or meetings with authors.

“Culture and education are a priority for this consistory, so we are going to continue working so that the Book Fair continues in our city, but in a safe and accessible way to everyone,” announced Mercedes Bernabé.

This announcement is a great indicator that the City Council is able adapt to the ever-changing times, demands and current restrictions.

It means that people, who may have been concern at travelling and sharing a space with other book lovers, can now enjoy their favourite books and discover new ones from the safety of their home, or wherever they choose.

Last year’s event, brought together more than 62,000 people and had a total of 43 booths and 38 exhibitors from all over Spain.

Around 16,200 books were sold and over 720 children attended the workshops.

Due to the success of last year’s event, the mayor added that “We live in exceptional circumstances that make us make difficult decisions, but the important thing is to know how to adapt and continue with our commitment to culture and the literary sector, putting all our resources at their fingertips.”

