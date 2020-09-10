Benalmadena bar owner begins relief to aid the community

EWN spoke exclusively to Lesley Davies from Friends bar in Benalmadena who after realising her community is in trouble due to the fall out from Covid, she has decided to take action and help those in dire need.

Lesley said, “Due to Covid like many others we are dealing with much stress and hardship, my daughter Hayley had suggested doing a GoFundMe page. So, the plan started to unfold from hearing many upsetting situations people are in and understanding those from living it ourselves.”

Lesley went on to say “We decided that we would set this up to help families individuals and small businesses. Our bar being called ‘Friends’ gave us the idea for our title ‘Friends giving a helping hand’.

Involved in the kind-hearted project to aid the community so far are Lesley, Anthony her partner, daughter Hayley and Kerrie and Linda who work in the bar.

“I have spoken to another bar owner who is in the process of launching a table zero campaign which runs in the UK. This is where customers pay an amount to help let people receive a meal.”

‘Friends giving a helping hand’ aims to go that step further and help as much as they can. They have created a video to coincide with their Relief which points out the cases of child hunger and businesses suffering bankruptcy and urges that we come together and support one another.

The Euro Weekly News has always made sure to highlight any such effort in helping those less fortunate and agree that although the lockdown may have eased there are many people for whom it has had a knock-on effect.

Families are unable to live on ERTE for lengthy periods and although food banks are able to create and hand out food parcels there are now the added worries for people who are unable to pay rent and bills.

For more information please go to Facebook page – Benalmadena Relief