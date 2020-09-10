Authorities Searching For A Loose Tiger In Tennessee

Tennessee is looking for a loose tiger, it was last seen in East Knoxville, officials confirmed.

-- Advertisement --



State’s authorities along with members of a cat sanctuary called Tiger Haven are desperately seeking the feline that was spotted by a Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the Forks of the River Industrial Park late Wednesday night. They are using helicopters to enhance the search.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kimberly Glenn said: “After a brief moment of shock, he realized it really was a tiger,” and then added: “It went into a thick area of kudzu.”

“We want to reassure everyone that our Zoo Knoxville Malayan tigers Arya, Bashir, and Tanvir are all safely accounted for. Our team is standing by to assist if needed. If you have information please contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office,” also established.

It was a group of 15 to 20 people scouring the place for an entire day, but there was no luck, the tiger has not appeared yet. They restart the search on Thursday, now they are helped by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

“A trap baited with chicken was set last night but was pulled this afternoon due to inactivity and the subsequent report of the cat a few miles away,” authorities reported on Thursday afternoon, then added: “A wildlife officer is actively looking for the animal at this time.”