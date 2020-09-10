CHARITY Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmadena have released the following statement after one of their shop’s volunteers tested positive for Covid-19.

“The threat of Coronavirus is a constant reminder that we are not yet out of the woods.

Last week a SINGLE case was detected with one of our shop’s volunteers, the response from the Charity was immediate.

-- Advertisement --



President David Long called a meeting of the Executive on Zoom within one hour and the Executive Committee decided the best course of action was to close the shop for 14 days.

This was followed up by full sanitizing which will be repeated before we reopen.

As a further precaution, ALL shop volunteers and ALL Drivers will be tested and these tests will be carried out and a certificate provided by Clinica San Francisco, Fuengirola.

Customers and Clients can be fully reassured that ALL shop volunteers have tested NEGATIVE and that any Client using one of our accredited Drivers will know that they too have tested NEGATIVE.

Our shop in Los Boliches will reopen at 10.30 am on September 17 and We will continue with our strict sanitizing regime twice a day.

The health and safety of our volunteers, customers, clients, supporters and their families in paramount

We look forward to welcoming you all back.”

Thank you for reading “Age Concern act fast as Covid strikes shop’s volunteer.”

You may also wish to read “Age Concern´s charity shop in Los Boliches opens to queues on firs day”