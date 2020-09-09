What separates established casino sites form newcomers

Online casino is a fast growing market that also already represents an expensive part of the online gambling market. New casino sites are often being set up to try and offer another experience for the player and in this list, we will go through some of the biggest differences between established casino sites and newcomers.

Reputation

This may be the most obvious difference and it is the reputation of the casino sites in question. Established casino sites are well known, sometimes even in the general public’s eye whereas new casino sites like the ones at Findbettingsites are known at most to online casino players.

-- Advertisement --



A good reputation is difficult to maintain, so the casino sites that do have it, you can trust to be fair and to represent both value for the customer and the company. On the other hand, newcomers can form a reputation relatively quickly, but it is far more difficult.

Payment methods

Generally, well established casino sites offer a variety of trustworthy payment methods. You can have full faith that these payment methods will work without any problems and exactly as described.

Newcomers will usually have one of two options: few payment options or a lot of payment option, including sketchier ones. If you spot a new casino site with lots of payment methods but barely any that you have heard of, be very wary as this could be a potential scam.

The newcomers that have just a few options that are reliable payment methods are likely to be legitimate and have just not yet set up other payment methods. The established sites will have a decent selection of methods that are all trustworthy.

Game selection

Game selection is an important differentiating factor between the big and established casino sites and the new ones. The new sites do not have the budget to offer a large selection of games as they do not yet have the player base to justify the spending on it and the bigger sites can offer lots of games and be confident that they will all be played.

A big difference is that the biggest casino sites will offer non casino games such as scratch cards, slots and some casino games like roulette and blackjack whereas smaller sites will only offer casino games. The bigger sites have the budget and often the casino is just one portion of their site.

Customer support

Another distinction is in customer support. Newcomers will usually only offer one or two forms of customer support, such as an email and a telephone number and it will be more difficult to get into contact with them, taking a few days to answer to emails for example. This is because they have smaller staff numbers and simply cannot as easily to customer support requests.

On the other hand, well established casino sites will typically offer an email, a telephone number and a live chat option that will be open either from around 10AM to 10PM or even twenty four hours a day. They will answer faster as it is worth more to them to keep an existing customer than trying to attract new ones.

Free games

The final difference on this list is free games. Some of the biggest casino sites will offer some free casino games every day. These will be worth very little but available for anyone, and newcomers offer these far more rarely, although that is not to say that there are no newcomers that offer this sort of thing.