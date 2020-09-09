UnBee-lieveable: Record breaking Ronaldo returns

Despite nursing a bizarre injury to his right toe, Ronaldo couldn’t wait to return to the pitch to break a significant record.

-- Advertisement --



THE Portuguese star scored twice as his team beat Sweden in the Nations League, breaking a new record in the process.

The Juventus star missed Saturday’s game against Croatia, after suffering a bee sting to his right toe, and may have feared he wouldn’t get the chance to surpass the 100 international goal mark at these international games.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo returned in spectacular fashion by scoring twice in Portugal’s 2-0 victory over 10-man Sweden, becoming the first European player to reach 100 international goals.

The 35-year-old fired in a trademark top corner free-kick following a foul by Gustav Svensson which resulted in the Swedish defender being sent off, following a second yellow card.

That goal took Portugal into the break with a narrow lead but with a one man advantage and after 72 minutes, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player curled in his second goal from the edge of the penalty area.

After notching up goal 100 and 101, Ronaldo will now have his sights set on Iranian Ali Daei’s record for a male international of 109 goals.

Speaking after the game, a calm Cristiano commented, “I managed to beat this milestone of 100 goals and now (I’ll go) for the record. It’s step-by-step. I am not obsessed because I believe the records come in a natural way.”

“When I had this problem in my toe I always knew that I could recover for this second game,” proving that no-one should doubt him, even his coach.

More interesting sports news can be found on the Euro Weekly News website by clicking here.