The next episode of Dr Dre’s drama, as wife demands two million per month

Dr. Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young has given a justification for her need for a jaw-dropping $2 million per month in her divorce proceedings.

Young, 50, broke down the massive sum in new legal documents and according to the filings, the majority of her expenses are listed as ‘Entertainment,’ and she’s demanding $900,000 per month to cover those costs.

Young also says she needs $10,000 per month to keep the house clean and to get her laundry done, and she needs another $135,000 to pay for new clothes each month.

She’s also needing a $100,000 per month for the mortgage, and says she needs $20,000 each month to pay for her telephone, we’re not sure what bundle she’s on but perhaps she could consider changing?

Although her individual expenses weren’t listed, her total monthly bill came out to $2,530,000, so her request for $1,936,399 is actually more modest than what she had been spending.

In the filings, Young complains that the NWA member has been cutting off her allowance and has prevented her from using her American Express Black Card.

According to her, Dre tried to cut off the purse strings and told her, ‘Do not spend one more cent … period. You can’t be mean and disrespectful and spend my hard-earned money. F*** that!!! Yes that’s a threat … I’m putting the beach house up for sale next week …’

Dre is allegedly so angry at the accounting of his finances going on due to the divorce proceedings that he’s threatening ‘war.’

She said that Dre had a ‘history of violence and coercive control, both before and during the marriage,’ though she doesn’t specify any incidents of domestic violence.

‘Any man that puts his hands on a female is a fucking idiot,’ Dre said of the incidents in his 2017 docuseries The Defiant Ones.

Young wrote that Dre sent her text messages that she found threatening after their separation, including one exchange that read, ‘Why are you ignoring me? Why are you ignoring me … should I come to see you?’

Nicole’s quality of life has not changed since filing for divorce in July, as she resides at the Malibu, California home they had shared, with amenities such as luxury vehicles and staff.

Young, who was previously wed to NBA player Sedale Threatt, said she initially signed one before their May 25, 1996 wedding, but Dr.Dre later destroyed it during the better times in the marriage two years later.

Dr. Dre is telling the court that his estranged wife signed the document and it remains in effect.

How would you spend Two Million Dollars EVERY month?

$900,000 for entertainment

$135,000 for new clothes

$10,000 for housekeeping and laundry services

$60,000 for tuition and living expenses

$125,000 on charitable contributions

$100,000 for the mortgage

$20,000 for telephone

Plus additional individual expenses amounting to $2,530,000