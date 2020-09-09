The Ellen DeGeneres Show Returns Despite Recent Controversy

The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s season 18 returns on September 21 and they assured will talk about the recent host controversy.

-- Advertisement --



“Yes, We’re Gonna Talk About It”, Ellen said when she announced the new season’s release. The host refers to the ousting of three top producers a month ago amid internal allegations of racial insensitivity and sexual misconduct.

The elite TV host referred to the accusations in a statement: “I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it”.

The production will align with the COVID-19 safety measures, respecting social distancing, and without an in-studio audience. Also, Tiffany Haddish will join Ellen in the studio.

The list of guests for the first week includes Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin, and Chrissy Teigen, and they also revealed other names roster through the month: Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Adam Sandler, and Orlando Bloom.

There are big expectations for her to address the allegations of mistreatment, poor communication, and pay reductions in the spring after the pandemic shut down production on live TV. Last month the executive producers who left the show amid the controversy were Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman, as well as co-executive producer Jonathan Norman.