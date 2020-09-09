Testing, Testing, is this thing on? Podcast listeners increase in Spain

Spain experiences an increase in podcast listeners as figures show that lockdown created a whole new host of podcast fanatics.

LOCKDOWN increased listeners of podcasts in Spain by 25 per cent as many had more time to catch up with their favourite audio shows, and cure their lockdown lows.

During strict lockdown protocols, both Spain and Italy experienced an increase in podcast enthusiasts, with an increase of 25 per cent and 29 per cent respectively, according to data published by Voxnet.

The podcast industry is big business and the increase in listeners, not just in Spain, is testament to how big the industry has gotten.

Major investments from the likes of Spotify has meant there has never been a better time to listen to, or create, a podcast.

The news of Joe Rogan exclusively joining the Spotify platform, in a deal worth around £82 million (€90 million), meant a huge change in the podcast landscape as his show, The Joe Rogan Experience, is one of the biggest in the world.

Spotify has made a significant push to become leaders in the podcast industry after buying major production companies such as Parcast and Gilmet Media.

The diversity of podcasts has led to its rise in popularity, especially among young audiences, with Spaniards most enjoying podcasts on; science, health, politics, society, culture and comedy.

Podcasting is big business and is an industry that will only continue to increase.

