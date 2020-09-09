Teachers from Malaga province schools show positive Covid tests

TWO schools in Malaga province will not open this Thursday, the first day back to school for students, after PCR tests carried out on the personnel showed as positive.

Preventive measures have been taken in the closures by health authorities after they first tested positive in the rapid tests carried out for the professionals who were to join the classrooms tomorrow.

After such a result protocol requires a repeat test but using the PCR technique, which is more reliable. It was then when, also testing positive with the PCR, measures were taken.

In the case of the town of Mijas, in Malaga province, it was Los Claveles Nursery School, located in La Cala. An Early Childhood Education for children from 3 to 5 years old, it was to open its doors this Thursday, September 10.

The Santa Ana de Alhaurín de la Torre school is located in the La Alquería neighbourhood. In this case, it has children from 3 to 5 years old and Primary Education.

This Monday the Town Hall of Sayalonga also in Malaga province agreed to close all municipal offices, including the nursery school, due to a new positive case of Covid from a municipal worker. The news was reported from the Consistory through a statement published on their social networks, in which it is explained that this decision is as a preventive measure.