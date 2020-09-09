Stranger things have happened, Lily and David wed in secret

LILY ALLEN – daughter of actor Keith Allen and Smile songstress, has reportedly married Stranger Things actor boyfriend David Harbour in a Las Vegas ceremony.

The Las Vegas chapel, in which Lily reportedly got married for the second time, can currently only seat 30 people for social distancing.

In the past, many celebrities have wed at The Graceland Chapel.

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi married Dorothea in a late-night ceremony there 1989.

It has also featured in the movie Fools Rush in starring Matthew Perry and Salma Hayek.

The 35-year-old singer tied the knot with the Stranger Things star on Monday, September 7, with the service conducted by an Elvis impersonator – in classic Vegas wedding style.

The singer sparked speculation that she was engaged back in April, after posting a selfie showing her wearing an engagement ring.

She and David were first seen together in 2019 but kept their relationship under wraps in public until they went to the SAG Awards together in January.

They’ve since posted more pics together on social media, including photos of a trip to Croatia with Lily’s two children Ethel and Marnie.

Before that, the pair made it known they were a couple when David gifted Lily a ton of cash for Christmas.

Stranger Things actor David Harbour gave the singer the gifts and Lily shared the whole exchange in a video on social media – a video said to be mocking Cardi B who gifted her husband Offset half a million dollars in a fridge.

She opened the jewellery first – a very fancy looking watch, before moving on to the boxes of money. She could be heard saying: “Wow! Thank you, baby, I love my queen lizzies!”