Statto! Stat enthusiasts are in for a treat as Ronaldo records are revealed

Following his two goals for Portugal in yesterday’s Nations League game against Sweden, record breaking Ronaldo can add his 100+ international goals to an impressive list of accomplishments.

WHEN Ronaldo burst onto the scene as a Manchester United player in 2003, following his transfer move from Sporting Lisbon, not many could have predicted how successful the Portuguese star was going to be.

Pace, trickery and a thunderous right foot has made him a goal scoring machine and his records show the extent of his prowess.

Starting out as a winger for United, it soon became apparent that he was so much more than an assist provider as he progressively moved further up the pitch.

The 35-year-old scored goals 100 and 101 against Sweden to become the first European player to reach 100 international goals.

But this is not the end of his achievements, so sit back and enjoy some impressive Ronaldo stats.

International records

Most caps for Portugal – 164

Portugal’s all-time top scorer – 101

Portugal’s top scorer in UEFA Euro matches – 9

Most UEFA Euro matches – 21

Most World Cup matches – 17

Most goals scored in European World Cup qualifiers – 30

Youngest player to reach 100 caps – 27 years, 8 months and 11 days

Only player to score for Portugal in four different World Cups

European records

Most goals in Champions League history – 130

Most goals scored in Champions League knockout phase – 60

Most braces in Champions League history – 29

Most penalties in Champions League – 16

Most goals scored in Champions League season – 17

Most consecutive Champions League matches scored in – 11

Most hat-tricks in Champions League – 8 (shared with Lionel Messi)

Only player to scored in all Champions League group stage matches (2017/18 season)

Only player to have scored 15+ goals in a Champions League calendar year (2013, 2015, 2017)

Most Champions League top scorer awards – 7

Only player to finish top scorer in six consecutive seasons

First player to score 50+ goals in Champions League knockout stages

First player to scored 100 Champions League goals

Most quarter-final Champions League goals – 20

Most semi-final Champions League goals – 13

Most hat-tricks in a single Champions League season – 3 (2015/16)

Most free kicks scored in Champions League – 12

Most Champions League group stage goals in single season – 11

Most headed goals in Champions League – 20

Most consecutive Champions League wins – 14

Spanish records

Most penalties scored in LaLiga history – 78

Most penalties missed in LaLiga history – 13

First player to scored 25+ goals in nine consecutive LaLiga seasons (shared with Messi)

Scored 40+ goals in two consecutive seasons (shared with Messi)

Only player in LaLiga history to score 2+ hat-tricks in eight consecutive seasons

First player to scored against every team in a LaLiga season

First player to score in six consecutive Clasicos

First player to scored 20 away goals in a single season

Most league matches scored in in a single season – 27 (shared with Messi)

First player to score more than 50 goals in four Spanish seasons

Most consecutive home matches scored in in LaLiga – 17

Only player to win three LFP awards in one season – best player, best forward and best goal

Fastest player to score 150 LaLiga goals – 140 games

Fastest player to score 200 LaLiga goals – 178 games

Fastest player to 300 official club goals

Best goal ratio ever in LaLiga: 1.02

Fastest player to score 40+ goals in three LaLiga seasons (shared with Messi)

Most LaLiga hat-tricks in a season – 8 (shared with Messi)

Record transfer fee

Real Madrid records

All-time leading goalscorer – 515

All-time Champions League goalscorer – 115

Top goalscorer in LaLiga – 363

Most goals scored in a single season – 61

Most goals scored in a LaLiga season – 48

Most hat-tricks in a single season – 8

Fastest player to reach 50, 100, 200, 250 goals

Most goals scored in Madrid derby – 21

Fastest hat-trick in Champions League for Real Madrid – 11 minutes

First Madrid player to surpass 30 league goals in five seasons

Most goals scored in five consecutive league matches – 14

Most goals scored in seven consecutive league matches – 15

Most consecutive league games scored in – 11

First Real Madrid player to score on every day of the week

Most hat-tricks for Madrid in LaLiga – 35

First player to win four European Golden Shoes

First player to score more than 50 goals in a season (did it five times in a row)

Manchester United records

Most goals in a 38-game league season – 31

Record sale – £80million

First and only player to win a European Golden Shoe

Only player to win the FIFA World Player of the Year

Only player to win the Puskas Award

Other records

Most goals scored at Club World Cup – 7

Most goals scored in Club World Cup Finals – 4 (shared with Messi)

Most Club World Cup trophies – 4 (shared with Toni Kroos)

Scored at three Club World Cups (shared with Messi)

Most appearances in FIFPro World XI – 13 (shared with Messi)

Most appearances in top three candidates for Ballon d’Or – 12 (shared with Messi)

Most points in Ballon d’Or voting – 946 (2017)

Biggest Ballon d’Or wining margin – 429 (2016)

First player to score in every minute of a game

Only player to have scored 60 or more goals in a calendar year four times

First player to score more than 50 goals in four, five and six consecutive seasons

Fastest player to scored 200 goals in Europe’s top five leagues

Fastest player to scored 250 goals in Europe’s top five leagues

