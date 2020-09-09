Quick business: Third big money move to Goodison Park in five days

Ancelotti is continuing to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season with some big names arriving in quick succession.

ABDOULAYE DOUCOURÉ joins from Watford as Everton strengthen their midfield again with their latest addition.

The 27-year-old midfielder has signed for £20 million on what has been a £65 million spending spree for the Merseyside club.

Doucouré joins James Rodriguez and Allan as part of the new look midfield being assembled by Toffees boss, Carlo Ancelotti.

“I have been waiting a long time to come here and now it has happened so I am very happy,” Doucoure told the club’s website.

“I had some interest from other clubs but from the beginning when Everton showed an interest in me I told my agent to focus on Everton. It was the only club I wanted to join.”

New step in my career, very happy to have signed for @Everton. Can’t wait to start the new season and achieved all the objective of the club. Come On Blues 🔵🔵 pic.twitter.com/8kRSN3KU1W — Abdoulaye Doucouré (@abdoudoucoure16) September 8, 2020

The French midfielder joins Everton’s ranks after scoring 17 goals in 141 appearances during his four-year stay at Vicarage Road.

He joins Rodriguez who signed from Real Madrid on Tuesday, September 8, after the two clubs agreed on a £22 million transfer fee.

The move marks the third time the 29-year-old Colombian midfielder has worked with Ancelotti after playing under him at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Brazilian international, Allan, joins from Napoli in a move that was said to be around £22.3 million.

He is also reuniting with Ancelotti after playing for the well-travelled and well-respected Italian for two seasons at Napoli.

The midfield trio look like they will be joined by young Chelsea defender, Fikayo Tomori, after the Stamford Bridge club recently signed Thiago Silva, meaning the England international will be unlikely to play next season.

The deal for Tomori would likely be on a season-long loan as he is still valued by manager, Frank Lampard.

