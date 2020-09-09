Paedophiles private plane flew Presidents and Princes

ONCE the height of luxury travel for jet-setting billionaires, VIP’s including Presidents, princes, Hollywood stars and its late owner Jeffrey Epstein.

As reported by UK press Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous Boeing 727, the so-called ‘Lolita Express’ has fallen into disrepair as it sits mothballed beside a Georgia runway racking up thousands of dollars in storage fees.

The plane was built in 1969 and was host to numerous VIP guests including Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Kevin Spacey to name a few. The plane used to transport its guests to exotic locations around the world was also used to transport young sex trafficking victims according to federal prosecutors.

Epstein had multiple homes and used the plane to shuttle his victims between New York, New Mexico, Paris, the US Virgin Islands and Palm Beach, where the dead paedophile owned a waterfront mansion.

Call sign N90JE took its final flight on July 11, 2016, taking off from Palm Beach International Airport at 11.39am and landing at Georgia’s Brunswick Golden Isles Airport 51 minutes later.

Since then it has been left to rot parked up at a maintenance hangar, slowing corroding and costing around $1,000 a month in storage.

When reporters boarded the derelict plane, they found the once-glamorous interior, including lush deep-pile carpets, throw blankets and fluffy pillows, covered with mould.

There are numerous weird and creepy pointers to its former occupant, including an awful red couch, mirrored walls, monogrammed tissues and a bottle of baby lotion, that quite frankly turns our stomachs.

The plane is currently laid up on a ramp belonging to Stambaugh Aviation, an independent jet maintenance firm that has repaired numerous military and civilian aircraft including President Donald Trump’s personal Boeing 757 and a 727 belonging to Peter Nygard, another tycoon facing sex trafficking allegations.

The firm’s joint owner Mark Stambaugh said he was initially happy to store the aircraft for free because he expected to be working on it.

‘As a father of two daughters, I’m not real thrilled with having it here. But I guess an aeroplane is just an aeroplane,’ Stambaugh said whilst speaking to UK press.

‘Somebody needs to come and do something with it or it needs to be scrapped because it’s just going to sit here and keep deteriorating.’

Stambaugh claims he’s owed $11,000 in unpaid storage.

‘The paint is chalking because it’s been sitting in the sun for so long. Until it gets to the point where the paint bubbles out you won’t see it, but trust me, there’s a lot of corrosion on that aeroplane,’ he added.

‘Internally, in the belly, when you open that up you’re going to find corrosion and other issues as well.

‘As far as the interior, given that it’s been sitting in this heat for years it’s not in bad shape but I don’t know that it has any real value.

‘There’s a lot of mould and mildew. That just happens, it’s the southeast.’

It’s been frequently reported that Epstein’s 727 was given its Lolita Express nickname by locals in the US Virgin Islands who would see Epstein flying into his privately-owned Little St. James Island with multiple young girls.

In 2015 Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Epstein claiming that he recruited her as a ‘sex slave’ at the age of 15, sexually abusing her for years and forcing her to ‘entertain’ famous friends on board the jet.

Her alleged abusers include Prince Andrew, as well as Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz, whose names appear on flight logs, but both have denied the allegations.

The flight logs also list Bill Clinton as a passenger on the plane on 26 occasions, jetting to locations such as Brunei, Norway, Russia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, the Azores, Africa, Belgium, China, New York, and Belgium.