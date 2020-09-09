Murdered mum cried for help from Jeremy Kyle

A MURDERED mum found stuffed in a freezer had written a letter to Jeremy Kyle begging him for help before she was killed, but never found the courage to post it.

Mihrican ‘Jan’ Mustafa was brutally strangled to death by Zahid Younis, and her body was then padlocked in the freezer of his East London flat along with Ms Szucs who he battered to death in 2016.

Mihrican’s devastated sister Mel Mustafa claims she was preyed upon by Younis after falling into drug addiction.

It has been revealed 35-year-old Younis, has a gruesome history of abusing women after he was found guilty of two counts of murder.

When Mihrican disappeared in May 2018, her family discovered 60 of her diaries, including a letter to former ITV star Jeremy Kyle, that she never found the courage to post.

Mel said: “All she writes in her diary is she wants rehab.

“She begged and begged and begged for someone to help her.

“She even wrote to Jeremy Kyle for help but she never posted it.

“I tried to get her help and even arranged two rehab appointments.”

Younis seemed to target vulnerable women like Mihrican and Henriett Szucs, who was also discovered dead in the freezer.

Both women had drug-related problems and had been through periods of homelessness.

Mel added: “She was vulnerable.”

The freezer was found in a cupboard containing utility meters with items stacked on top and covered in flies.

When horrified officers finally gained access to the freezer the clothed bodies were packed on top of each other surrounded by air fresheners.

Both were decomposing quickly after the electricity was shut off.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding, Specialist Crime, said: “This has undoubtedly been a complex case – the conditions in which both women were found were extremely challenging and I commend the extraordinary work of the forensic experts who helped us piece together the injuries they suffered and retrieve as much evidence as possible.

“I also have the highest praise for the officers who went to Younis’ flat that day – it was a good old-fashioned police hunch that made them force open the freezer, intuition that something just wasn’t right.”