THE Balearic government is restricting movement in four Palma neighbourhoods to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Regional Health minister Patricia Gomez announced the restriction on Wednesday.

It is one of the exceptional measures being implemented for 15 days starting at 10pm this coming Friday September 11 in Son Gotleu, Can Capes, Soledat Nord and Son Canals, which are among the city’s least affluent districts.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Palma Mayor Jose Hila, Gomez highlighted the “high population density” in the four areas, and said it was impacting on the spread of the virus.

She also clarified that the restrictions do not apply to essential reasons for moving around, like getting to medical appointments, work or school or to care for the elderly, children or a dependent person.

What the exceptional measures do mean for the neighbourhoods’ residents is not being allowed to go in and out of their district perimeter without a justified cause.

Movement within their area is allowed as long as Covid-19 prevention measures are fully complied with, although the regional administration recommends residents remain in their homes as much as possible and limit their movements.

Also among the raft of exceptional measures are limiting maximum capacity in businesses, shops and public services to 50 per cent and a closing time of 10pm. In addition they must set a specific time for giving priority service to over-65s.

The same maximum capacity limit applies to bars, cafes and restaurants, both for indoor and outdoor areas.

There can be no more than five people at a table, there must be social distancing of at least 1.5 metres, and again closing time is 10pm.

The number of people allowed to attend a funeral or a wake is limited to 15.

Social gatherings are limited to five people if not from the same household, which includes wedding and religious services.

Fiestas and festivities are prohibited.

Also out for a fortnight are activity in gyms, sports centres, parks, gardens and children’s play areas.

Driving schools and private training centres’ capacity becomes 50 per cent.

The Balearic Health minister said the decision to impose the extra restrictions was intended to “to protect the population of this area above all, and therefore the population of the Balearics.”