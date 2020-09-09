Lux Mundi, Torre del Mar, a great opportunity to meet friends

AS OF September 14, Lux Mundi, Torre del Mar Centre will be opening for mornings only Monday to Thursday 10am till 1pm and Fridays as usual 11am till 1pm.

The centre is a great opportunity to meet friends and make new ones over a cup of coffee, tea or fruit juice. You can use your time to browse their shop with a range of new and nearly new clothing, accessories and household goods.

Visitors can enjoy a little bit of paradise sitting in the garden which has been refurbished for social distancing purposes.

Lux Mundi is pleased to say that if you are interested in having help with learning Spanish please come and enrol at the Centre. Proposed times for learning will be Tuesday and Thursday from 9.30am to 1pm. Following health guidelines, you will be required to wear a face mask.

From Monday, September 21 and every following Monday –Knitting & Crochet Group.

Come along to learn how to knit or crochet or just join a group of like-minded individuals and meet friends to help make items for charity such as Xmas Presents for the elderly, children and the homeless, also items for the bazaar. New members are very welcome and donations of wool, whatever colour would be gratefully received. Time 10.30am to 1pm in the Centre.

From Monday 21st September and every Monday – Craft Group.

Meet friends in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. The craft group are currently making cards in various styles including Iris paper folding and Decoupage.

Every Wednesday – Art Group.

Join friends in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. The Art group meets and helps each other with various forms of art, watercolours, pastels etc. Time 10am till 1pm at the Centre.

€5 for room fee or with Friends of Lux Mundi Card €4. Proceeds go towards fundraising.

For further information please contact the Centre, Torre del Mar Tel. 952 543 334

E-mail: luxmundi@lux-mundi.org Web site: www.lux-mundi.org.

Lux Mundi Centre can be found at Avda. Moscatel 1”I”, (Jardines Viña Malága/Antigua Casa de la Viña), Torre del Mar, 29740.