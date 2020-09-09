Indoor Dining Will Return To New York On September 30

Governor Andrew Cuomo will allow restaurants to open indoor dining with a 25 percent capacity in N.Y.C. at the end of September, a big step on the coronavirus recovery.

The announcement brought some hope to the people in the state as restaurants are a critical part of New York City’s economy, which is currently lacking tourists. Following Cuomo’s statement, the prohibition on indoor dining in New York City would be over by Sept. 30, this could be a major milestone in the coronavirus crisis in the state’s crisis.

Two months ago, Mayor Bill de Blasio halted a plan to reopen the indoor dining of restaurants but he wasn’t heard until now due to the ongoing concerns about the coronavirus at that moment, the virus has killed more than 30,000 people in New York. Now, the situation changed to their favor as their infection rate has been kept below 1 percent for several weeks straight, meaning they can start easing some restrictions.

Governor Cuomo said: “Because compliance is better, we can now take the next step,”. Then he added that restaurants would be permitted to use a quarter of their indoor tables starting in three weeks, same time as the weather will start to get more chilled and it would be harder for people to be on outdoor tables.