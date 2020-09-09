Gordon Ramsey recipe, for Alien looking sea creatures washed up in Wales

A FAMILY in Wales have discovered one of Spain’s most exclusive crustaceans, the Gooseneck barnacle is known as Percebes in Spain, washed up on the beach. The family initially thought they had come across some form of extra-terrestrial life form.

Percebes, known as goose barnacles in English, are a Galician delicacy from Spain and are among the most exclusive seafood in Europe.

Customers in Spain and Portugal pay up to €200 per kilo for high-quality Percebes. This extraordinary price results from the extreme circumstances in which the rare barnacles are harvested from the rocky cliffs off the Galician coast.

The edible part of the goose barnacles is the stems. These are usually boiled for only a few seconds in saltwater with a bay leaf. The leathery skin is then removed with a rotating movement to reveal the flesh.

Percebes are most commonly eaten without any other ingredients or side dishes – maybe some olive oil at most. This is the best way to experience the unique taste that reminds most of oysters and molluscs.

The family came across a large piece of driftwood with thousands of tentacled creatures in shells attached to it, looking like lots of tiny aliens.

Martyn took videos and photos of the crustaceans– that can be seen flicking their tentacled appendages in and out of their shells.

The 47-year-old took to Facebook to share his experience. He wrote, ‘Know how you all love things weird and wonderful. This gooseneck barnacle-covered log washed up on a Welsh beach yesterday. So rare. Mesmerising to watch.’

