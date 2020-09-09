Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Coming Back For Two Seasons

The 90’s TV drama Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s will be back after Peacock ordered a two-season reboot.

Fans will rejoice as the old-time famous sitcom and home that saw Will Smith grow is set to start production soon. Thet have shortened the name to ‘Bel-Air’ and will take place in modern-day America. The story will be based on Morgan Cooper’s last year mega-viral video that recreated the series.

The plot of ‘Bel-Air’ is said to reimagine the original premise of Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air, in a one-hour episode series.

After the five million view Youtube video, Cooper is going to be involved in co-writing and directing the project. He will also work as a co-executive producer. Along with him, Chris Collins will serve as showrunner, executive producer, and will help in writing.

As expected, Will Smith will executive produce via Westbrook Studios being joined by Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and original series creators Andy and Susan Borowitz. It’s a very large group involved to make the reboot as perfect as it needs to be. That’s why also Miguel Melendez and Westbrook Studios’ Terence Carter will act as executive producer. To add companies on the list, Westbrook Studios, Universal Television, and UTV will be behind the project as well.