El Ingenio Shopping Centre makes exciting new changes

EL INGENIO Shopping Centre is adding the finishing touches to its changes. These have not only rejuvenated its appearance and facilities but also added to its commercial mix.

PadThaiWok has joined other restaurants and its opening has created great expectation, for incorporating a succulent offer of Thai food and for the aesthetics of its establishment, very modern and inviting to customers who may wish to take a selfie.

-- Advertisement --



On the other hand, the Chinese firm Xiaomi has also opened its doors in the shopping centre, selling a wide range of both mobile phones and electronic products.

Both establishments held openings in which they rewarded the first 100 customers.