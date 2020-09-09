easyJet pilot forces severe asthma sufferer to wear face mask on flight

VIRAL footage has been released showing the pilot of an easyJet plane threatening an asthmatic traveller with ejection for not wearing a face mask.

The holidaymaker, known only as ‘Nick’ suffers with asthma which causes him serious breathing issues. He has stated that he believes he was “ambushed” and forced into wearing a mask on the flight.

The gentleman actually happened to be carrying a medical exemption card which he had printed off from the government’s website. However, easyJet staff refused to accept it.

Nick is quoted as saying, “The staff came to speak to me around six times. The 30-minute delay was seen as my fault and each visit whipped up more hostility among the passengers.

“I was insulted, shouted at, laughed at. It felt like everybody was against me.”

He became so desperate he started filming on his phone. His footage managed to capture the moment when the pilot told him he “was off” if he did not comply and put a mask on.

Low-cost airline easyJet released a statement about the incident which said, “We have recently updated our policies in line with recent UK government guidance so that as well as a medical certificate, customers can alternatively provide a relevant document from a government website or lanyard.

“We are sorry that this new policy was not recognised by the crew on this occasion.”

A number of charities including British Lung Foundation and Asthma UK were saddened by what happened on the easyJet flight and pointed out that Nick is not the only person to have been treated in such a way.

Head of Policy, Sarah MacFadyen explained that “The government is really clear there are exemptions from wearing a mask.”

She added, “The vast majority of people with lung conditions are fine wearing a mask, but for a small number, it is impossible for them to breathe. That’s why these exemptions are in place, so they can still go out and live their lives.”