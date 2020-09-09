David and Victoria Beckham thought they were coronavirus ‘super-spreaders’

DAVID BECKHAM and wife Victoria Beckham reportedly “caught coronavirus after partying in Los Angeles”, as sources claim they became concerned that the couple’s family were “super spreaders”.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are said to have caught coronavirus after celebrating the launch of the former’s new football club Inter Miami in Los Angeles back in March. Tests later confirmed the couple’s COVID diagnosis. “It was an absolute nightmare scenario. Beckham was at the time on duty for his club Inter Miami, and the whole family flew down to support him.

They attended a couple of ‘high-end’ networking events as David had to honour his promotional duties, and were shaking hands and kissing fans and various club dignitaries. They then flew back to London, and were whisked straight to their Cotswolds mansion.” said a close friend.

A source close to the couple said: “David started to feel ill and then Victoria developed a sore throat and high temperature. At the same time, several of their team including drivers, bodyguards and assistants fell ill – a couple of them very badly so. Victoria really panicked and made the whole family quarantine rigidly for more than two weeks. She was utterly petrified they might be super-spreaders and did all she could to minimise all future risk. Not only was she poorly in bed, but she was also completely panicked. It was a rough few weeks.”

It is understood that the Beckhams sent care packages to a few of their staff who were most affected during the pandemic. Their nightmare COVID ‘horror story’ is understood to have begun on March 1, when Davids Inter Miami side played their first game away at Los Angeles FC. He cheered on the team, joined by celebrity chef pal Gordon Ramsay, and the Beckham clan, including Brooklyn’s fiancee, billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz.

Although they kept their reported illness a secret from fans, the stars kept their Instagram followers up to date with their lockdown experience at their Cotswold estate.