Coronavirus Vaccine Trials Suspended after UK Patient ‘Suffers Adverse Reaction’

The Coronavirus vaccine trials have been halted after a UK patient fell ill with an ‘unexplained’ illness.
No details about the person’s condition have been released as AstraZeneca says pause is routine while scientists attempt to discover the cause of the adverse reaction. AstraZeneca Plc – which is working alongside the University of Oxford – has confirmed it had had to pause development of the vaccine “to allow a review of safety data”.
It is unclear whether the drugs giant made the decision itself or was ordered by a regulatory agency. The nature of the adverse reaction or when it occurred are not known, however, the participant is reportedly expected to fully recover.
AstraZeneca described it as a “routine” pause in the case of “an unexplained illness” as the outcome of vaccine trials is being closely watched around the world. The AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine is seen as a strong contender among dozens being developed globally. “This is a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials, while it is investigated, ensuring we maintain the integrity of the trials.” said a spokesman.
It is understood that researchers were told to place the trial on hold out of “an abundance of caution” while the finding was having an impact on other trials underway by AstraZeneca and other vaccine manufacturers, according to Stat.
The UK is just one country that has signed up to buy millions of doses from AstraZeneca if they develop a successful vaccine, which is currently in Phase 3 trials at dozens of sites across the UK, the United States, Brazil and South Africa.