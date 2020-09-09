Bolton’s drinkers to blame for potential new curfew across the UK

A NATIONWIDE curfew could be introduced across Britain, forcing businesses to close from 10pm, according to reports.

-- Advertisement --



It comes after drinkers in Bolton, Greater Manchester, were told to drink up before being kicked out of pubs early in a bid to stop young people partying, which is thought to have led to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said bars and restaurants in the town will only be allowed to serve takeaway and must close between 10pm and 5am.

Mr Hancock said Bolton had 120 cases per 100,000 people, as contact tracing revealed the rise was caused by residents in their 20’s and 30’s.

According to UK press, ministers could extend the ‘curfew’ to the entire country, after the measure had success recently in Belgium.

It is thought a disregard for social distancing rules amongst people in their 20’s and 30’s is responsible for the rising number of cases in Bolton.

In a statement to the House of Commons, Mr Hancock said: “Unfortunately after improving for several weeks, we’ve seen a very significant rise in cases in Bolton.

“We will restrict all hospitality to takeaways only and we’ll introduce a late night restriction of operating hours which will mean all venues will be required to close from 10pm to 5am.”

He added: “Young people do not just spread the virus to each other. They spread the virus to their parents and their grandparents.

“I know social distancing can be hard, and how it can be extra tough for students who will be starting university – but please, stick with it and play your part in getting this virus under control.”