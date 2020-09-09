Be a winner in Facebook photography competition

THE Facebook group ‘Expats Axarquia’ are promoting a prize-winning photography competition.

If you adore Torre del Mar as much as they do and love to portray its beauty in your photos then you will surely want to take part in this photography competition.

-- Advertisement --



The subject of this competition is ‘Aspects of the Sea’.

The lucky winner will receive a €50 voucher to spend in a local restaurant and will have their winning photo featured online.

This competition is open to all.

First, you must register as a member on www.torredelmaronline.com (FREE)

and send your entry directly in to: torredelmaronline@gmail.com.

Then like and share the post on the Facebook group and post on your timeline.

The photography competition ends on September 30, 2020. There will be places for 1st, 2nd and 3rd.