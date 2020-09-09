Authorities claim that there is no community contagion in Malaga

RESIDENTS are desperate to know, is there or is there not a community contagion in the province of Malaga?
The Minister of the Presidency assured this Tuesday, September 8, during the press conference of the Government Council, that in the province of Malaga there was “talk about community contagion” of coronavirus, and that is why the Ministry of Health and Families has advised that they should “limit mass events to only what is strictly necessary”.
A day later, in a circular issued by IU and sent to nursing homes, it can be seen that the Ministry of Health recognised the “active community transmission” on the Costa del Sol, 15 days before commenting on it at the Government headquarters.
However, on September 9, it was the Deputy Minister of Health, Catalina García, who has opposed Elías Bendodo, assuring that no community contagion exists in Malaga.