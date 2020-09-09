Naomi Campbell set to be dragged back into court

NAOMI CAMPBELL is being dragged into court by her ex-boyfriend, who’s filed a lawsuit, claiming she owes him almost $3 million.

According to new legal documents, Naomi’s ex, Vladislav Doronin – a Russian businessman who was her boyfriend between 2008 and 2013 – claims she’s refusing to pay back the money he loaned her and is still holding on to some valuable property belonging to him.

In the documents, Vladislav claims Naomi’s refusing to return his personal property, which he values at more than $3 million. It’s not clear yet how much money he claims to have loaned her or what the belongings are.

The supermodel started dating the Russian billionaire way back in 2008, and they were together for five years before breaking up in 2013. Vlad often showered her with gifts, including holidays on his yacht and a house in the shape of the Eye of Horus on Cleopatra Island in Turkey.

In January 2013 they broke up with rumours of infidelity, as images of the businessman circulated with several women in the best clubs in New York and shortly after they announced their break up.

Now, seven years after their split, Vlad’s coming back with a vengeance. Naomi Campbell will have to face justice once again, a field in which unfortunately she is already an expert.

The supermodel was convicted of physical assaults on four occasions between 1998 and 2015, and she testified in 2010 in The Hague at the war crimes trial of former Liberian President Charles Taylor.

Campbell sat next to him in 1997 at a gala in Pretoria, South Africa; According to several witnesses, they flirted and she admitted receiving a bag of uncut gems after this controversial encounter.

However, Campbell tiptoes through her relationship with Vladislav Doronin in Naomi, her latest biography that has just been released in which she is defined as ‘unique,’ ‘original’ and ‘elegant,’ among other qualities.

At 50 years old, this activist model has also been known as moody at the same time as dazzling, and what is clear is that she managed to conquer the world of fashion, a world in which she dominated from the age of just 15 without having any idea she would become a global superstar and representative for the fight for racial diversity.