Worried residents bemoan lack of action in completing health centre

AT the beginning of July following literally years of resident’s complaints, the Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz together with a member of the Junta de Andalucia stood in front of the skeleton of the new health centre in San Pedro Alcantara promising that work would start in a few weeks.

Now two months later, nothing has happened and the call for work to start from locals continues with a weekly demonstration outside of the Council office.

Currently, the old centre which is run down and looks as if it belongs in the third world is over whelmed meaning that many people including a large number of the elderly have to queue for some considerable time outside of the building in the heat with no seating available.

There is no question that the staff work hard and are dedicated to the roles, but many fear that the continued lack of activity will continue as winter approaches and weather gets colder with no doubt an element of rain.

In her last statement, the mayor said that the work should be completed by the end of the year, but with a two-month delay in even starting, that target appears highly improbable and is a source of worry for those who need medical assistance.

One piece of good news for those with serious medical problems is that the Estepona Hospital will be opened later this year which will take some of the pressure off of the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella as San Pedro is part of its catchment area.