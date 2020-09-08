Triumphant Warriors win the respect of the Mayor of Elche

Warrior women win the respect of the mayor, bring smiles to the crowd in attendance and joy to the city of Elche.

THE mayor of Elche, Carlos González, congratulates the players of the Elche Handball Club ‘Las Guerreras’ for finishing as runners-up in the hard fought Queen’s Cup.

The women’s handball tournament took place in the Malaga town of Alhaurín de la Torre on Sunday, September 6.

The players from Elche were unable to beat the team of Rincón Fertilidad Málaga Costa in the final, narrowly losing 20-24.

“You have fought with pride and good play and you have made history,” exclaimed the mayor of Elche.

“We have made history, there is no place for sadness,” words that were also echoed by coach, Joaquín Rocamora.

“We are deeply proud of the feat of our Elche Warriors,” concluded the mayor.

The players played a great tournament and participated in a hard fought and entertaining final.

González encouraged the entire team to continue working as they have been up until now and he assured them their hard work will eventually pay off with many titles to come.

