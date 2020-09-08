Town Hall closed after confirming a positive Covid-19 result

THE Alcaucín Town Hall has published a statement announcing the closure of the town hall and the municipal gym after confirming a positive Covid-19 among the council staff yesterday, Monday, September 7.

This situation will continue until the health security of staff and residents is guaranteed. They have also reported that they will be monitored to detect other possible cases of positive Covid-19 results.

Through its Facebook account, the Alcaucín Town Hall wanted to send a message of strength before the conviction that “together we will be able to eradicate this pandemic.” They also ask for maximum responsibility and compliance with preventive standards established by the health authorities.

They have also recalled the importance of attending to verified information to avoid the spread of hoaxes.

The statement on the Ayuntamiento de Alcaucin Facebook page reads:

“Yesterday morning we were informed that we have a new case of Covid-19 in ALCAUCÍN. Within the City Council staff.

The health authorities told us and affirmed that it is a controlled case.

Since yesterday, the people with whom this person has had contact have been fulfilling the confinement and performing PCR tests.

It is the only information that can be provided according to data protection law.

We ask for maximum responsibility and compliance with preventive standards established by the health authorities.

We want to send a message of calm before the conviction that together we are going to eradicate this pandemic.

We insist on the importance of attending to verified and official information in order to avoid the spread of hoaxes. We will continue to inform.”

EWN recently reported that the town hall of El Borge, in Spain’s Axarquia region, has decided to take measures in the face of the positive Covid-19 case that has been detected in the municipality. For this reason, it has decreed a ‘voluntary confinement’ and closure of municipal services and facilities until September 15.