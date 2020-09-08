DIVING into the deep end; applicants take a swim test in the hopes of being selected for the Local Police force.

One hundred and sixty four hopeful applicants took the plunge as Local Police forces in Murcia look to fill 64 places.

Swim tests began for the applicants on Monday, September 7, at the municipal swimming pool of El Palmar.

In total 164 applicants, out of the 821 people who registered, have participated in this 50-metre swim test.

In what is the last exam of the physical tests, those who pass them will have to take a practical course, an oral exam and a ‘psycho-technical’ interview.

The councillor for Neighbourhoods, Marco Antonio Fernández and the councillor for Citizen Security and Economic Management, Eduardo Martínez-Oliva, visited the pool to see how the potential new recruits were doing.

“One of the priorities of this government is to reinforce the staff of the Local Police, which will allow to attend more effectively to [every area] of our extensive municipality,” explained Eduardo Martínez-Oliva.

“The health of our staff is a priority at this time, so we make our resources available to make this a safe process,” concluded Marco Antonio Fernández.

The tests to fill the 64 available places on the Local Police force were suspended on March 13, given the evolution of the pandemic at that time.

To comply with Covid-19 safety measures; swim tests were carried out in groups of three applicants and the temperature of all participants were taken.

The use of masks and hydro-alcoholic gel were used by everyone not in the water.

