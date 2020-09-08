Robert De Niro, Machine Gun Kelly And John Malkovich In The New Randall Emmett Movie

Robert De Niro, Colson Baker aka “Machine Gun Kelly” Baker, and John Malkovich will be the stars in Wash Me in the River, the upcoming drama directed by Randall Emmett.

The production of Wash Me in the River is set to start on November 9 in Georgia and Puerto Rico. The director has just started again with the production of another movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass after he was forced to stop in March due to the pandemic.

Wash Me in the River’s scriptwriter, Adam Taylor Barker, focused the story on a recovering opioid addict who is seeking revenge on the dealers responsible for selling the drugs that took his fiance’s life.

Emmett is said to be very happy with the cast and crew: “I couldn’t be more excited to work with Bob again after many collaborations, including The Irishman as a producer. I’m so grateful that he is supporting me as a filmmaker now. Colson was always my first choice to play the lead in the movie and John has been an icon of mine since childhood. Having them both attached to Bob is a dream come true.” And he is discussing adding the superstar Quavo from the well-known rappers duet Migos.