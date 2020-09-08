Two positive cases of Covid-19 have been identified within St Bernard’s Lower Primary School and the government has announced that the individuals were last in school on Friday and are both in the Year 2 social group bubble.

THE Contact Tracing team have been liaising with the Department of Education and school staff.

The Contact Tracing Bureau has been in contact with those staff members and all parents of children who have been deemed as close contacts, informing them of the requirement to self-isolate up to and including next Monday September 14.

Only individuals who are deemed to have been in close contact with the positive cases – one of whom is believed to be a teacher and the other a student – have been instructed to self-isolate.

Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

There are 37 active confirmed cases of Covid-19 on the Rock, all are residents and the one individual who was hospitalised this weekend is said to be making a slow but steady recovery.