Pair of thieves pinched for robbing from cars

ALMERIA police have arrested a man and a woman for pinching items from parked cars.

Officers went after the pair after a city resident called 091 to report they had seen two people breaking a vehicle wing mirror in Calle Jesus de Perceval.

Armed with a physical description of the couple police set about searching the surrounding area, catching up with the duo in Calle Aledaña.

MCEG, 39, and 58-year-old JMR had on them a bunch of items which the officers suspected could have been stolen.

Further investigations revealed they had nicked the stuff from at least four cars.

The pair both have fairly extensive police records.