New Yorker Festival Returns Virtually With Chris Rock, Elizabeth Warren And More

This year’s New Yorker Festival will be back in a virtual format on October 5 – 11 and the line up will include Chris Rock, Elizabeth Warren, Steve Martin, Yo-Yo Ma, and more.

AFTER 21 years of uninterrupted editions of the multi-faceted festival, it’s now coming back with the same plan but in a digital format. It will feature talks, panel discussions, and everyone’s favourite performances with some of the most talented and influential figures of our time, from the worlds of politics, activism, literature, food, and entertainment.

The lineup features stars like Chris Rock, Steve Martin, Yo-Yo Ma, Fionna Apple, and Ira Glass. Virtual attendees may also have the opportunity to listen to Dr Anthony Fauci as he will speak with the science author Michael Specter. Also, there will be an interesting dialogue between Senator Elizabetha and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

People in New York City will get the full experience as there will be drive-in movie screenings and an event featuring a socially distanced twist on annual Festival excursions which explore the city’s culture.

Every act will be streamed live online at the official website festival.newyorker.com. The digital tickets are available for individual events and access all week long on the same site, as long as the full lineup.