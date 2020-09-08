Remote workers in Spain will be anxiously awaiting the decision on whether or not a new law to protect their rights will be passed.

A PROPOSAL is being put forward that would protect the rights of staff that work from home in Spain, and will be closely monitored by those stuck in front of their monitors.

The law, if passed, would be a welcomed relief for many employees typing away at home, as it would see companies have to pay for home-office equipment, such as computers and keyboards.

The proposal comes from Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz of Podemos, the left-wing partner in Spain’s ruling coalition.

The number of people working from home rose during the pandemic with many companies continuing that practice since further restrictions have been placed on many businesses.

To be classed as a remote worker according to the proposal, that will be decided upon this month, an employee must be working from home more than once a week.

The proposed new law states that remote working must be agreed on by both employer and employee, however, a worker can ask to return to the office.

Attendance of work, according to the agreement, would have to be monitored in a way that “does not compromise workers’ dignity”.

Company webcams watching their workers would not be permitted as per the new law.

A stumbling block that the new law could fall on is to do with costs, with talks of companies covering “the entirety” of workers’ expenses at home being a contentious point that will no doubt require further talks.

Remote work has its ups and downs but this law would hopefully help attract more people to the possibility of working remotely.

