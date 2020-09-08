FOR eight years, the Playwright restaurant has been at the top of the tree in Elviria and surrounding areas serving great food and welcoming so many local residents.

Owners Penny and Marc Quinlan had to close during the lockdown but unlike many other restaurateurs, they saw this as an opportunity rather than a disaster and now six months later, they are about to reopen.

It was a very brave decision to completely renovate the restaurant and bar but there is no doubt that Marc’s vision has been rewarded as the new interior is a revelation with its emphasis on a mix of modern concepts harking back to the art deco period.

Everything is new from the furniture to the staff to the designer crockery to the individual pieces of decoration throughout the property.

When you walk into the new interior of the Playwright, you will be impressed with the amount of live greenery, the wisteria ceiling and the cherry blossom trees all picked out by incredibly attractive art deco lighting plus a number of unique decorative pieces.

Many may question the wisdom of opening as autumn is just round the corner, but the Playwright has always been busiest as the nights draw in and the heat of the day dissipates, so this is the ideal time to welcome back longstanding customers and new ones as well.

Open from 6pm until 1pm (last entry at midnight) every day except Monday, there is a new menu which retains some of the traditional Playwright favourites whilst offering a new twist which includes a touch of Asian inspired cuisine from one of the Costa del Sol’s top chefs.

Thomas Roszar was head chef at the Playwright for the first six years of its existence and it was thanks to his dedication to the quality of every dish that left his kitchen that the restaurant spent so long at number 1 in the TripAdvisor guide to Elviria.

Having decided that he needed to expand his culinary knowledge, Thomas went on a journey to extend and test his talents and has now returned to highlight his skill as a chef who produces food to savour and talk about, using locally sourced micro-herbs and quality produce from Galicia.

Joining the completely new floor team is manager James Chick who has spent more than 20 years in the hospitality industry, much of this in the Elviria region and he brings knowledge of customer service and the need to ensure that guests always come first.

So, the Playwright has a completely new look with some of the most comfortable chairs you could imagine, a menu that combines the best of the old and the new and now with a professional mixologist the newly named Amazonica bar will also offer a number of unique cocktails served in the best glassware Penny and Mark could find plus an exceptional selection of brandy and gin.

What more could you ask for and the answer is music as from 9pm there will be live music in the restaurant with innovative new musicians such as a recently discovered electro swing trio from Malaga and a top pianist with music from Thursday to Sunday.

This is a friendly, fun, relaxed environment offering top food, a wide range of drinks and impeccable service whilst ensuring that all of the health requirements, social distancing and wearing of masks by the staff are observed.

The Playwright is committed to making your first visit as enjoyable as possible with easy free parking outside, free WiFi for those who want to share their dining experience on social media and unlike some establishments, IVA is always included in the price.

The restaurant is already fully booked for the opening night but to ensure that a table awaits you on any other day, please call 952 830 868 or email info@theplaywright.com to make your reservation.