Italy celebrate after beating Netherlands with a header

ITALY’S Nations League Match against the Netherlands took place on Monday, September 7 at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, and what a game, seeing the only goal scored with a header.

The high pressure from the visitors paid off and the Italians dominated possession in an impressive first half.

Nicolò Zaniolo, Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne skimmed the goal before Nicolò Barella made a clever run and scored with a header from a Leonardo Spinazzola cross in the culmination of a beautiful team play on the edge of half-time to take the only goal of the match.

In the 40th minute, Nicolo Zaniolo was subbed following a knee-to-knee collision with Donny van de Beek and it seems like it could be similar to the ACL injury he suffered in January however, to the opposite knee.

