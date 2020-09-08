Dawn arrivals

A BOAT carrying 14 migrants was intercepted by the Guardia Civil at Albir’s Raco beach just before dawn yesterday morning (September 7).

FIVE of the adults onboard the small boat, believed to have travelled from Algeria, were located by officers at around 5am.

Five more were found a little later and at 7am, the Guardia Civil had identified the remaining four passengers.

They were all taken to the Port of Alicante where they have been treated by Cruz Roja (Red Cross).

The migrants were medically assessed, and found to be in “good health,” as well as tested for coronavirus.