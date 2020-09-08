Costa Blanca firm creates mask which changes colour if you have a fever

A Costa Blanca firm has created a mask which changes colour if the wearer has a fever.

TEXTILE printing company, Colorprint Fashion, has patented the material, which turns white at a temperature of approximately 37.5 degrees Celsius, and has a bacterial filtration rate of 98 per cent.

-- Advertisement --



The innovative fabric, created by firm based in Muro d’Alcoi, Alicante, has been approved for use in hygienic masks by the Textile Technological Institute (AITEX) certifying its durability and its effectiveness against the prevention of Covid-19.

In addition to masks, the material has been used to make bracelets and stickers, all able to detect and alert to a rise in body temperature.

The bracelet in particular is being marketed as ideal for children returning to school while the stickers can be placed in health centres, for example, to check patients as they enter.

Colorprint Fashion specialises in printing, dyeing and finishing fabrics, has put all its experience into developing new textiles capable of providing solutions to the current health crisis since the beginning of the pandemic.

Founder and MD, Rafael Torregrosa, said that after more than 45 years of experience “we have the knowledge and technology to develop innovative and functional textile products and, faced with this situation, we could not stand idly by. It was time to provide solutions.”

He added that “all the products are having a great reception” and trusts that “they facilitate the work of professionals”, in addition to “helping to detect possible infections and thus stop the spread of the virus.”

There have been may studies into the effectiveness of various masks, with a recent study by researchers from Florida’s Atlantic University’s College of Engineering and Computer Science claiming face shields and valve masks are “ineffective” at containing the killer virus.

Scientists used faux sneezes and coughs from a mannequin’s mouth and mapped out the paths of droplets left on a face shield.

They concluded that smaller ‘aerosols’ escaped to the sides and under the shield.