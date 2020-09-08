NEXT Sunday, September 13, Frigiliana will host the XXVI Provincial Chess Circuit Diputación de Málaga IV Villa de Frigiliana Chess Open.

The tournament will be held at the Villa de Frigiliana Pavilion at 10 in the morning. Anyone can participate, without the condition of age, sex or nationality, fulfilling the registration requirements.

-- Advertisement --



The maximum number of participants in the Chess Open is limited to 50 players, so there will be only one referee.

All registrations will be made through the email address: inscriptionsdmda@gmail.com, indicating the date and name of the Chess Open and specifying name, surname and date of birth.

The payment of the registration fee will be made up to half an hour before the tournament, being €5 per participant, €3 under 16 years, €2 additional for a non-federated player, to obtain a license only and exclusively valid for this tournament. Local participants will not pay registration.

The game system is Swiss for 6 to 9 rounds. The pace of play will be 8 minutes plus 3 seconds of increment per play.

The prizes will depend on the category in which it is played. No minor, less than under-16, will receive cash prizes.

For the purposes of classification and distribution of prizes, all age categories and/or ELO sections are open and inclusive. That is, a sub-10 is also a sub-12, sub-14, sub-16, etc. The prizes are not accumulative. In the case of opting for more than one prize, the one with the highest economic amount will be awarded.

The Chess Open will take place according to the general protocol for the prevention of Covid-19. The participants will comply at all times with all the measures and recommendations of the tournament organisers. Failure to comply with the measures or act irresponsibly will result in the loss of the condition of the registered participant player and must leave the Chess Open without the right to claim.

Thank you for reading “Checkmate! As Frigiliana Chess Open begins next weekend”, you may also like to read this article about the town of Frigiliana.