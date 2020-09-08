Calling for volunteers to help those in need on Costa del Sol

BACK in March this year, while the founders of Collective Calling were serving on mission for their project in Tanzania, the Covid-19 virus spread to unprecedented numbers here in Spain, leaving families without work or any form of income.

Quickly, over 40 volunteers united in a call to help from Collective Calling and within weeks an operation to feed ever growing numbers of families and the homeless community attracted kind donations and manpower. Volunteers helped to distribute food packs and hot meals cooked by home chefs.

Since the start of the pandemic Collective Calling have served on average 108 families every week and have distributed over 15 metric tons of non-perishable food.

The charity wishes to record its gratitude for the donation of fresh food received from Aldi Supermarket as well as individuals and businesses on the coast who have really donated their time and produce.

Unfortunately, the crisis is not over, and although many people have managed to go back to work, there are just as many still unemployed and with no support.

Collective Calling is again calling out for volunteers to help collect, sort and deliver food, they are also in need of volunteers who can help with administration.

If you have a calling to help through this time, then please email collectivecalling@gmail.com and to find out more visit http://collectivecalling.org.