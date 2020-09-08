Bronze is back in blue: Major signing for City

A major signing for Manchester City as the WSL keeps attracting more big name players.

LUCY BRONZE returns to British soil after her highly successful career in France ends with another Champions League title.

The England player has returned to Manchester City, the club she left to move to Lyon where she won three consecutive league and Champions League titles.

The successful defender will be hoping to bring the golden touch to the team she spent three years at.

During her initial run at City, the 28-year-old right-back helped the team win the WSL title and Continental Cup in 2016 and the Women’s FA Cup in 2017.

Speaking about her return, Bronze said “I’m excited to be back at City, it’s like I never left. Loads of things have changed but everything seems the same.”

“It seemed like the right time now, rather than wait too long and end up having to retire.

“I have been speaking with City for the past six months about the possibility and there wouldn’t really be any other team I want to play for in England,” she continued.

“I want to be back in the country to help the England team be more successful. There’s not really a better place to do that than at City.”

Bronze, who has been deployed as a centre-back for the national side under Phil Neville, has been nominated for the women’s Ballon D’or award for the last two seasons and finished second behind USA’s Megan Rapinoe in 2019.

The new City signing will join the England squad later this month after being called up by Neville as he tries to build a team ready to mount a serious challenge at the 2023 World Cup.

