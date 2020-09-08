Binckbank challenge sees winnings donated to charity

BINCKBANK of Marbella, part of Saxo Bank, donated €1,000 for the winner of an investment challenge between Hannah Murray and Giles Brown of Talk Radio Europe as to who could make the most money on an investment of a fantasy €100,000.

The victor’s winnings would be donated to a charity of their choice. Hannah chose Age Concern Marbella and San Pedro and Giles chose The Butterfly Children, both extremely worthy causes.

From the start, Giles got his nose ahead and it began to look like a one-horse race.

As the closing date of September 7 neared, Hannah suddenly changed tactics and made an investment in Japanese Industrials which proved to have moved her ahead by some €9,000 at the closing date.

Well done the girls!

Thank you Binckbank for coming up with such an exciting challenge and thank you, Hannah, for having donated to AGE CONCERN Marbella and San Pedro.