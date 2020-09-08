Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, And Lizzo Among Winners At iHeartRadio Music Awards 

The 2020 edition of iHeartRadio Music Awards announced the winners without an in-person event and Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and Lizzo were among the biggest wins.

Women were on top of the winning list as Taylor Swift got Album of the Year and Lizzo Song of the Year. Not even the pandemic stopped the biggest stars to keep gathering awards. After the number of Grammys that Billie Eilish won at the beginning of the year, she just got the iHeartRadio Music Award in the category of Female Artist of the Year and two more.

iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrates the most-played artists and songs on their radio stations and app throughout the previous year. For this edition, they gave the fans the chance to vote on the categories: Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, Best Remix, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, and the Favorite Music Video Choreography Award.

List of winners:

Song of the Year “Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

Female Artist of the Year Billie Eilish

Male Artist of the Year Post Malone

Best Duo/Group of the Year Jonas Brothers

Best Collaboration “Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Pop Album of the Year:

Lover – Taylor Swift

Best New Pop Artist: Lizzo

Alternative Rock Song of the Year “bad guy” – Billie Eilish

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year Billie Eilish

Alternative Rock Album of the Year

when we all fall asleep, where do we go? – Billie Eilish

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist SHAED

Rock Song of the Year “Ghost” – Badflower

Rock Artist of the Year Disturbed

Rock Album of the Year

Fear Inoculum – Tool

Country Song of the Year “Beautiful Crazy” – Luke Combs

Country Artist of the Year Luke Combs

Country Album of the Year

What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs

Best New Country Artist Morgan Wallen

Dance Song of the Year “Close To Me” – Ellie Goulding, Diplo featuring Swae Lee

Dance Artist of the Year Marshmello

Dance Album of the Year

World War Joy – The Chainsmokers

Hip-Hop Song of the Year “Suge” – DaBaby

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year Drake

Hip-Hop Album of the Year

Death Race for Love – Juice WRLD

Best New Hip-Hop Artist DaBaby

R&B Song of the Year “No Guidance” – Chris Brown featuring Drake

R&B Artist of the Year H.E.R.

R&B Album of the Year

Free Spirit– Khalid

Best New R&B Artist Summer Walker

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:

“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry featuring Snow

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:

Ozuna

Best New Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist:

Rosalía

Regional Mexican Song of the Year “A Través Del Vaso” – Banda Los Sebastianes

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year Christian Nodal

Latin Album of the Year

X 100PRE – Bad Bunny

Best New Regional Mexican Artist

Banda Los Sebastianes

Label of the Year

Republic Records

Most Thumbed Up Artist of the Year

Post Malone

Most Thumbed Up Song of the Year

“Sunflower” by Post Malone & Swae Lee

Producer of the Year Finneas

Songwriter of the Year Louis Bell

Tour of the Year

Elton John

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger” – 5SOS cover

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category BTSArmy – BTS

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category “Boy With Luv” – BTS featuring Halsey

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category Asher Angel

Best Remix: *Socially Voted Category “Trampoline” – SHAED featuring Zayn

Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category Zack Caspary (Why Don’t We)

Favorite Music Video Choreography: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category “Kill This Love” (BLACKPINK) – Kyle Hanagami & Kiel Tutin